Lisbon volleybal high on Tri-Rivers All-conference teams Nov 3, 2022 4 hrs ago

Lisbon players were all over the Tri-Rivers East All-Conference volleyball teams.Seniors Peyton Robinson and Kali Nelson and junior Ava Czarnecki were named to the first team.On Second team, seniors Ella Clark and Karlee Luneckas were also named.Junior Addy Happel made the honorable mention team.Coach of the year was Lance Kamaus of Lisbon.