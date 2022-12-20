A woman who distributed methamphetamine out of her home was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.
Alberta Lynnette Batchelder, 44, from Lisbon, received the prison term after a July 20, 2022, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that, between January 2021 and June 2021, Batchelder conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, Batchelder was distributing at least an ounce of methamphetamine every week from her home between March 2021 and to June 2021. In addition, on June 9, 2021, during a search of Batchelder’s home, officers found approximately 428.22 grams of ice methamphetamine.
Batchelder was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Batchelder was sentenced to 127 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Batchelder is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Adam J. Vander Stoep and Devra Hake and was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force consisting of the DEA; the Linn County Sheriff's Office; the Cedar Rapids Police Department; the Marion Police Department; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department.