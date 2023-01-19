Lisbon wrestlers pick up key wins By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jan 19, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Trent Bowman | Staff photo Buy Now Trent Bowman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It has been a season of growing pains for the Lisbon varsity wrestling squad, though impressive performances continue to mark the tenure of head coach Brad Smith and his Lions. Buy Now Brandon Paez grapples at home earlier this season. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The team is now 12-8 for the season, and Smith, at 699 dual meet wins as a head coach, is likely to have collected his 700th by the time you read this.First up for the Lions last week was a hosting stint Thursday, Jan. 12, where they were defeated by Alburnett, but prevailed over North Linn.On Saturday, the team participated in the Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational in Solon, placing third and producing three champions.Thursday, Jan. 12 Buy Now Lisbon’s Junior Krob grapples with a Wilton wrestler at home earlier this season. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Against Alburnett, the Lions had Matthias Kohl (170), Indy Ferguson (220), Wyatt Smith (285), Brandon Paez (120), Tiernan Boots (138) and Gavin Carmer (145).Against North Linn, the Lions had wins from Indy Harbaugh (145), Junior Krob (152), Kohl, Ferguson, Smith, Wesley Sadler (106), Jackson Knapp (113), Ben Kelley (120) and Paez.Saturday, Jan. 14 The Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational in Solon was relatively successful for the Lions, with the team coming in third after North Scott and Clear Creek-Amana, respectively.“We wrestled well at the Solon tournament,” said Coach Smith.Lisbon saw five of its own ascend to the finals, with championships coming from Wes Sadler (106 pounds), Brandon Paez (120), and Wyatt Smith (285).It was Sadler’s first competition of the season after an injury set him back. Paez is 36-0 and Wyatt Smith is 34-0. Paez got his 150th career win at the Mount Vernon meet January 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you