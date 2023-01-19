It has been a season of growing pains for the Lisbon varsity wrestling squad, though impressive performances continue to mark the tenure of head coach Brad Smith and his Lions.

Lisbon Wrestle 3 Brandon Paez
Buy Now

Brandon Paez grapples at home earlier this season.

The team is now 12-8 for the season, and Smith, at 699 dual meet wins as a head coach, is likely to have collected his 700th by the time you read this.

Lisbon Wrestle 2 Junior Krob
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Junior Krob grapples with a Wilton wrestler at home earlier this season.

Recommended for you