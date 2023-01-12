The Lisbon Lions took a couple of lumps at home before finding success on the road last week.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
The team hosted Wilton and the nearby Mount Vernon Mustangs, but ultimately fell short against both visiting teams. Brandon Paez (120) picked up his 150th wrestling win in the match-up against Mount Vernon.
Against Wilton, the Lions had wins from Indy Ferguson (220), Wyatt Smith (285), Jackson Knapp (113), Paez (120), Tiernan Boots (138) and Matthias Kohl (170). In extra matches, they had wins from Cole Butteris (145) and Gage Holub (160).
Against Mount Vernon, the Lions had wins from Smith, Paez, Boots. In extra matches, they had wins from Butteris and Gage Holub.
Thursday, Jan. 5 The visiting Lions were too much for Starmont,North Cedar, and Springville Tuesday, with Lisbon besting the Stars 42-21 and the Knights by a commanding 72-12. The squad took down the Springville Orioles 72-0.
Against Starmont, the Lions had wins from Paez, Ben Kelley (126), Boots, Kohl, Smith and Elliott Moehlman (106).
Against North Cedar, the Lions had wins from Paez, Lucas Capron (132), Boots, Gavin Carmer (145), Junior Krob (160), Henry Neymeyer (170), Kohl, Ferguson, Moehlman, Cade Happel (113) and Knapp.
Against Springville, the Lions had wins from Moehlman, Knapp, Happel, Paez, Capron, Boots, Gage Holub (145), Krob, Neymeyer, Kohl, Ferguson and Smith.
Saturday, Jan. 7The Lions came in third place at the Tripoli Invitational, with Nashau-Plainfield occupying the top spot.
Brandon Paez was a first-place contender at the invite, with Tiernan Boots coming in second place. Jackson Knapp and Matthias Kohl were third-place finishers.