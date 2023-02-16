The Lisbon varsity wrestling team struggled some with growing pains this season, but as the season wraps, the Lions are finishing it with gusto.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the team traveled to Midland for the Tri-Rivers conference tournament, where they took first place.
Saturday, the team advanced nine wrestlers to the state tournament, held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday through Friday of this week.
The nine wrestlers who advanced to state for Lisbon were Wesley Sadler (106), Jackson Knapp (113), Brandon Paez (120), Tiernan Boots (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Matthias Kohl (170), Indy Ferguson (220) and Wyatt Smith (285).
Monday, Feb. 6The Tri-Rivers conference tourney found the Lions coming in first place with 198 total points. East Buchanan came in second with 169.5.
The Lions had first place finishes from Sadler, Paez, Kohl and Smith. Second place finishes came from Knapp, Boots, Harbaugh, and Ferguson.
Third place went to Elliott Moehlman (106), Cade Happel (113) and Jonah Reiling (285)
Fourth place finishes went to Cole Butteris (145), Junior Krob (152), Henry Neymeyer (160).
Lucas Capron (132) placed fifth and Lincoln Holub (160) placed sixth.
Saturday, Feb. 11 The team took part in the IHSAA 1A District 9 Championships at Sigourney, ending the tournament district champs with 178.5 points.
Perhaps even more impressive is that the team saw nine of its wrestlers qualify for this week’s state tournament in Des Moines.
Wesley Sadler (106), Brandon Paez (120), Tiernan Boots (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), and Wyatt Smith (285) were all first-place state qualifiers while Jackson Knapp (113), Matthias Kohl (170), and Indy Ferguson (220) were each second-place qualifiers.
Henry Neymeyer won by decision in a consolation match for a fourth-place finish.
Lisbon Wrestling Agate Monday, Feb. 6 Placement round matches: 106 — Sadler — WBF — 1st Place 106 — Moehlman — Bye — 3rd Place 113 — Knapp — LBD — 2nd Place 113 — Happel — Bye — 3rd Place 120 — Paez — WBF — 1st Place 126 — Kelley — DNP 132 — Capron — WBF — 5th Place 138 — Boots — LBD — 2nd Place 145 — Harbaugh — LBF — 2nd Place 145 — Butteris — LBD — 4th Place 152 — Krob — LBMD — 4th Place 152 — Holub — LBF — 6th Place 160 — Neymeyer — LBMD — 4th Place 170 — Kohl — WBF — 1st Place 220 — Ferguson — LBF — 2nd Place 285 — Smith — Inj Default — 1st Place 285 — Reiling — WBF — 3rd Place 106 — Round 2 — Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) over Elliott Moehlman (Lisbon) (M. For.); 106 — Round 4 — Marcus Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Elliott Moehlman (Lisbon) (Fall 2:39); 113 -Round 4 — Jackson Knapp (Lisbon) over Cade Happel (Lisbon) (M. For.); 113 — Round 5 — Lane German (Starmont) over Jackson Knapp (Lisbon) (Dec 4-3); 120 — Round 3 — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:27); 126 — Cons. Round 1 — Karter Murray (North Cedar, Stanwood) over Ben Kelley (Lisbon) (Dec 7-3); 132 — 5th Place Match — Lucas Capron (Lisbon) over Ryan Foley (Springville) (Fall 1:45); 138 — 1st Place Match — Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) over Tiernan Boots (Lisbon) (Dec 7-6); 145 — Round 2 — Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) over Cole Butteris (Lisbon) (M. For.); 145 — Round 3 — Keaton Moeller (Starmont) over Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) (Fall 2:49); 152 — Cons. Round 3 — Gage Holub (Lisbon) over Tyreese Crippin (Maquoketa Valley) (Fall 4:31); 152 — 3rd Place Match — Peyton Clarke (North Cedar, Stanwood) over Junior Krob (Lisbon) (MD 16-6); 160 — 3rd Place Match — Luke Burds (Central City) over Henry Neymeyer (Lisbon) (MD 10-2); 170 — 1st Place Match — Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) over Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:27); 220 — 1st Place Match — Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) over Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) (Fall 3:13); 285 — 1st Place Match — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) over Cody Fox (East Buchanan) (Inj. [time]) Saturday, Feb. 11 State Qualifiers 106 — Wesley Sadler — 1st place (WBD) 113 — Jackson Knapp — 2nd place (LBD) 120 — Brandon Paez — 1st place (WBTF) 138 — Tiernan Boots — 1st place (WBF) 145 — Indy Harbaugh — 1st place (WBD) 170 — Matthias Kohl — 2nd place (LBD) 220 — Indy Ferguson — 2nd place (LBF) 285 — Wyatt Smith — 1st place (WBF) 106 — 1st Place Match — Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) over Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (Dec 4-1); 113 — 2nd Place Match — Jackson Knapp (Lisbon) over Alex Jensen (Regina, Iowa City) (NC); 120 — 1st Place Match — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) over Luke Guseman (Highland, Riverside) (TF 15-0 3:08); 126 — Champ. Round 1 — Gannon Greiner (Pekin) over Ben Kelley (Lisbon) (Fall 0:28); 132 — Cons. Round 1 — Ben Coder (Louisa-Muscatine) over Lucas Capron (Lisbon) (Fall 0:51); 138 — 1st Place Match — Tiernan Boots (Lisbon) over Jack Peiffer (Highland, Riverside) (Fall 1:08); 145 — 1st Place Match — Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) over Will Aitchison (Regina, Iowa City) (Dec 8-6); 152 — 2nd Place Match — Junior Krob (Lisbon) over Luke Lansing (Springville) (NC); 160 — 3rd Place Match — Logan Baker (Pekin) over Henry Neymeyer (Lisbon) (MD 14-2); 170 — 2nd Place Match — Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) over Kendal Pugh (Louisa-Muscatine) (NC); 220 — 2nd Place Match — Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) over Nehemiah Westercamp (Van Buren County) (NC); 285 — 1st Place Match — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) over Isaac Cox (Cardinal Community) (Fall 1:43)