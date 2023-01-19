We will be driving to Ohio for a couple of days and boarding our greyhound, Argos. The main question on my mind is, by the time we get back, will he still like us?

I know that sounds silly. Argos is our dog. We feed him and pet him and talk to him like he’s a person. We let him—in fact—encourage him to use our back yard as his own personal racetrack and bathroom (much to the detriment of our grass). But sometimes I wonder if he is actually happy with us. After all is said (or barked) and done, would he rather live with somebody else?

