Whatever you want to say about Sen. Charles Grassley, he’s an American original. Chuck never has been afraid to speak his mind. And sometimes that means, you’re not sure what the heck he’s talking about.

Recently, Bryan Metzger of Insider, Inc. followed up on one of Grassley’s more peculiar comments. Back in 2014, Grassley was in Windsor Heights and tweeted, “Windsor Heights Dairy Queen is good place for u kno what.” And in 2015, he tweeted, “I’m at the Jefferson, Iowa DairyQueen doing ‘You know what’”.

