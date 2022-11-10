By the time you read this, the midterm elections will be over and the fate of the nation will have been sealed. Politics aside, the one thing we can still all agree on is family values—which was a central theme at the Republican rally in Sioux City last Thursday coming from the keynote speaker and America’s Most Dissatisfied Billionaire, Donald J. Trump.

“Some of us have horrible children!” bleated Trump to his supporters who were prepared to cheer at absolutely anything he said but might have been confused about what he was getting at here. And, for his part, Trump—always the performer—must have sensed he was losing his audience. “Do you have any horrible children?” he implored, scrambling for sympathy?

