After that recent slushy snowfall, I went out to shovel the sidewalk and stepped into a puddle of icy water so deep it ran over my shoe! I let out a gasp from the frigid horror of it. Luckily, I survived but the experience did give me some sympathy for Joe Salmon, 17, of Spirit Lake who Feb. 4, jumped into the freezing water of Lake Okoboji and saved the life of an 83-year-old man and his dog.

Simply saying that Joe Salmon is a hero would be to gloss over the astonishing speed and military-like precision of the rescue. Joe later modestly told the Des Moines Register, “I’ve never done anything like that.” But from watching the drone footage that captured the event, you might have thought he had been practicing for it all week.

Recommended for you