Either the late Donald Dean Studey of Thurman, Iowa, was, as his daughter claims, one of America’s most prolific serial killers, or the whole story is ludicrous, even comical.

An article recently appeared in Newsweek magazine about Lucy Studey (her maiden name) who claims her father murdered up to 70 women over the span of decades and forced his children to help him get rid of the bodies down an abandoned well on their rural property in southwest Iowa. According to Lucy, after each murder, they would move the body to the well in a wheelbarrow. In winter months, they used a toboggan. She said she has been trying to convince people of what her father did for 45 years. “No one would listen to me,” she told Newsweek.

