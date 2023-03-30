Money is fake. So, you have to wonder what all the fuss was about when businesses in downtown Iowa City went into panic mode after seven instances of counterfeiting were reported over the past six months.

The Daily Iowan notes that the Bread Garden Market, a popular business located on the Pedestrian Mall is no longer accepting $50 bills because the counterfeit ones are so realistic they even fool the banks and those machines designed to identify homemade money. And while a person unwittingly in possession of counterfeit currency isn’t necessarily in legal trouble, they are stuck with bills that literally aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.

