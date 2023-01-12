2022 is finally over and we have to make sure that year never happens again. Traditionally, January is the month for New Year’s resolutions. Many make their resolutions on January 1st when they are hung over, sleep-deprived and vaguely embarrassed by things they might or might not have done the night before. This is a mistake. When you look in the mirror on January 1 and see a bedraggled, befuddled, overweight guilty-looking person with circles under your eyes, remember this is not the real you. This is not the time for making sudden life changes. Give it a day or two until you’re feeling sturdier. Acts of penance should always be made from a position of strength.

Take the Middle Ages. Back in the 1300’s, Europe had famines that wiped out half the population, raging fires that leveled whole cites and they had the Black Plague that killed 75-200 million people. Treatments for the disease ranged from applying leaches to dousing themselves with smelly onions to wearing live plucked chickens. Afflicted Europeans assumed they were being punished for their sins and a group called the Flagellants marched around whacking themselves with knotted cords in the hopes the Almighty would notice how sorry they were for being bad and forgive them. Not surprisingly, inflicting additional suffering on themselves did not seem to improve their condition.

