Perry, Iowa, population 7,836, is a nice quiet little town northwest of Des Moines. Perry has produced celebrity tuba player, William Bell (1902-1971), Dan Grimm (1941-2018) NFL player for the Green Bay Packers and V.T. Hamlin (1900-1993), creator of the widely syndicated comic strip Alley Oop, about an amiable caveman and his pet dinosaur, Dinny. But last week, terror struck at the heart of Perry when a small but blood-thirsty bunny began biting residents without warning.

“I am like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’” victim Ramona Rustan told KCCI, ‘I just got bit by a bunny!’”

Recommended for you