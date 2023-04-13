These days in Iowa about the most fearsome creatures we encounter are feisty gray squirrels and the occasional badger (I was once chased by a groundhog!). But Iowa used to be a lot scarier not that long ago, geologically speaking.

Recently, Matthew Hill, Associate Professor of archaeology at Iowa State University and David Easteria, Professor Emeritus of biology from Northwest Missouri State University released details of their findings on the 2017 discovery of a saber-toothed cat skull uncovered in Page County, near the East Nishnabotna River.

