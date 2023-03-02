As a kid, I always wondered why everybody called my dad “Rusty”. Unlike my older brother and me, he didn’t have red hair. He wasn’t old and creaky. It wasn’t until many years later that I discovered they called Dad “Rusty” because his jokes were so old.

Looking back, I don’t think Dad told the same jokes over and over because he didn’t know any other ones. He just had his favorites and enjoyed hearing himself tell them.

