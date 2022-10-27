October is one of the most picturesque times of the year in Iowa. We all love the beautiful fall leaves. That is, until they actually fall. Then we hate them.

I admit I always resented this annual war on fallen leaves. As a kid, it was my job to rake the red and orange and yellow leaves into big crispy mounds and gather them up to be disposed of. In those days, fall leaves were burned, which filled the air with gagging, acrid haze that never seemed to go away. It’s a wonder those piles of burning leaves didn’t catch the whole town on fire. To me, the sensible thing to do would be to have left the beautiful carpet of leaves right where it was, for everybody to admire, for kids to play in. But it was as if, once the leaves were on the ground, people became ashamed of them—like grass that had been allowed to grow too long or like trash piling up in the yard. Curiously, adults seemed to feel responsible for their leaves—as if they fell to the ground through some act of human negligence and now they had to atone by quickly getting rid of the evidence.

