As Congress gets closer to abandoning the practice of Daylight Saving Time once and for all, we are hearing more about how disruptive it is to our daily routines and hazardous to our health. I was not especially looking forward to “springing forward” on Sunday (and losing an hour of sleep), but I knew our greyhound, Argos would not be confused by the time change. He always knows what time it is.

Maybe his previous life as a racer accustomed him to a strict schedule. But even now, Argos insists on going to bed at 8:00 pm sharp and getting up at precisely 6:00 am. His evening meal is at 6:30 and he demands his daily treat at 4:00 pm on the dot (but he would happily accept additional treats any time.) Argos has a routine that suits him, although it took him weeks to train us to get it right. And as far as he’s concerned, Daylight Saving Time is irrelevant.

