Senator Jason Schultz R-Schleswig is such a comedian. Recently, in voting to remove the decade’s-long safeguards of pasteurized milk sold in Iowa, he said, “Senate File 315 is the fresh milk, the freedom milk bill I call it…and I have been waiting actually 17 years to say, ‘Madame President, I mooove the Senate concur….’” After his fellow clowns stopped laughing, they did concur, joining the jokers in the House who also voted against milk safety.

What are some of the benefits of “freedom milk”? According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Veterinary Medicine Association, the National Association of State Public Health, the Iowa Public Health Association, the Iowa Dairy Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau, unpasteurized milk can make you and your family sick or even die.

