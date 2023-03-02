Local Libraries LIT to welcome Jamal Jordan, on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author visit.

Jamal Jordan is a mixed-media documentarian, occasional professor, storyteller, and radical dreamer. He’s written for Vice, NBC News, and The New York Times. His essay, “Queer Love in Color,” began in The New York Times and has since been developed into a book under the same name.

