Local Libraries LIT to welcome Jamal Jordan, on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author visit.
Jamal Jordan is a mixed-media documentarian, occasional professor, storyteller, and radical dreamer. He’s written for Vice, NBC News, and The New York Times. His essay, “Queer Love in Color,” began in The New York Times and has since been developed into a book under the same name.
In his moving celebration of queer love and relationships, Queer Love in Color, Jordan documents 40 queer couples and families, including photos and essays about each couple, vividly illustrating their story. It offers an intimate look at what it means to live at the intersection of queer and POC identities today and honors an inclusive vision of love, affection, and family across the spectrum of gender, race, and age.
Jamal has said, “As a visual journalist, I believe pictures can connect people in a way that other forms of media can’t.” He grew up asking himself why no gay people looked like him – how can you believe in something you’ve never seen? So, through his art, he gave a gift to the world, and his younger self: the imagery of queer love – queer love in color. This gift presents a new story with new definitions and new possibilities.
As a professor, Jamal lectures at Stanford University, teaching a course called, “Multimedia Environmental Storytelling,” where he leads students through the creation of photo, audio, and video storytelling projects. Jamal is also a Civic Media Fellow at the University of Southern California, as well as a YouTube News Fellow.
Local Libraries LIT (listen, initiate, talk) is a collaboration presented by every public library in Johnson County, Iowa, the University of Iowa Libraries, Kirkwood Community College Library, Tuesday Agency, and the Community Foundation of Johnson County. The goal of the speaker series is to spark action to develop thriving communities.
This special speaker series is offered at no charge to participants. Donations are welcomed to help sustain and grow Local Libraries LIT. Thank you for giving as generously as you can.