SOLON — Over 250 bicyclists tackled the 2023 Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic race or fun ride and generated over $14,250 for the Solon Centennial Lions Club in the process.

The race, featuring rugged off-road bicycles with extra wide tires, has become a primary fundraiser for the Solon Centennial Lions Club, which was formed in January 2017. The idea of a fat tire race was first discussed in December 2017, when Jay and Helen Proffitt, Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, DC, CLS and Sugar Bottom Bikes collaborated to organize and make a presentation to the club members. Permission was sought from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Ron Puettmann and Nick Rocca) as well as from the City of Solon. A mid-race “bacon station” was added along with free soups, slammers, and cookies from Sam’s Main Street Market at the end of the race.

Recommended for you