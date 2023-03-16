An unidentified rider, Brian West (145), and Brian Bierman (155) power their way along the path of the sixth annual Fat Tire Classic bike race at Lake MacBride State Park Saturday, Feb. 11. The event raises money for the Solon Centennial Lions Club.
JoJo, a golden retriever, is in training to become a guide dog for a visually impaired person. Part of the money raised during last month’s Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic bike race and fun ride is going toward her training and a 25-day training period for her companion.
An unidentified rider, Brian West (145), and Brian Bierman (155) power their way along the path of the sixth annual Fat Tire Classic bike race at Lake MacBride State Park Saturday, Feb. 11. The event raises money for the Solon Centennial Lions Club.
Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo
JoJo, a golden retriever, is in training to become a guide dog for a visually impaired person. Part of the money raised during last month’s Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic bike race and fun ride is going toward her training and a 25-day training period for her companion.
SOLON — Over 250 bicyclists tackled the 2023 Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic race or fun ride and generated over $14,250 for the Solon Centennial Lions Club in the process.
The race, featuring rugged off-road bicycles with extra wide tires, has become a primary fundraiser for the Solon Centennial Lions Club, which was formed in January 2017. The idea of a fat tire race was first discussed in December 2017, when Jay and Helen Proffitt, Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, DC, CLS and Sugar Bottom Bikes collaborated to organize and make a presentation to the club members. Permission was sought from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Ron Puettmann and Nick Rocca) as well as from the City of Solon. A mid-race “bacon station” was added along with free soups, slammers, and cookies from Sam’s Main Street Market at the end of the race.
The inaugural event, held March 3, 2018, drew 106 racers and 27 riders.
Dr. Fitzpatrick said in addition to the over 250 riders in this year’s event, 60 pounds of Ruzicka’s bacon was consumed, and the fastest racer completed all 29.3 miles of snowy and icy singletrack trails, gravel roads, and snowmobile path in under 2-1/2 hours.
The Lions have already started to put the dollars raised back into the community, the Dr. said, with donations to Devo Youth Cycling Club (an Iowa City-based club), sponsoring a Solon Camp Hertko Hollow camper (a camp dedicated to children with diabetes that helps them learn to live with diabetes while having a traditional camping experience), the Lakeview Elementary/Solon Intermediate School Spartan Dash, Solon Post Prom, and sponsoring ‘JoJo’ a golden retriever puppy in the Leader Dog for the Blind program. “This donation will support JoJo’s training as a guide dog, and a 25-day training period with her visually impaired companion so they will have the freedom and lifelong skills for safe and independent travel,” Fitzpatrick said. In 1925 Hellen Keller spoke before the Lions Clubs International Convention and challenged the Lions to serve the blind and deaf, he explained. “Since then, Lions have put an emphasis on supporting those affected by vision and hearing impairments, diabetes, and childhood cancer.”
Rob Mesch, President of the Solon Centennial Lions Club, joined Dr. Fitzpatrick in thanking John Yetley and Nate Kulbon from Sugar Bottom Bikes (in North Liberty) for their generous support. “They set up the course and provide all of the logistics for the event,” said Mesch. “We are so happy that they chose to partner with the Solon Lions Club to help with staffing, volunteering, and for allowing the club to receive 100% of the proceeds from the race for our largest fundraiser of the year.” Mesch also thanked Rich Currie from Lake McBride Golf Course for providing the venue for the start and finish line, and Tim Gordon for crafting and donating all of the trophies awarded.
“The Solon Centennial Lions Club is always looking for funding requests and projects for the community, so feel free to contact us with any ideas! We really are a community organization that wants to help, and we are also welcoming new members to become part of the Lions! It’s easy to become a Lion and make a difference in Solon,” said Mesch.
Fitzpatrick added, “The Lions Motto is, ‘Where There is a Need, There is a Lion.’ Our club is here to help whether it’s a disaster like the derecho or an individual or organization needing assistance. If you have a need in the Solon community, contact us either at Solon Centennial Lions Club on Facebook or at soloncentenniallionsclub@gmail.com.” The club meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at Frida Kahlo.