Together with water quality professionals, the area chapter of Iowa Women for Water is sponsoring a local water data collection program. “More than 40 area residents have expressed interest in helping evaluate local surface water. That’s pretty exciting,” says Laura Krause, local Iowa Women for Water chapter member. “Folks want to see for themselves what’s in our water; they’ve read or heard that Iowa’s streams and rivers are hurting and they want to do something about it.”

Teams of volunteer residents will collect water samples monthly from local streams. The number of teams and collection points will be determined by the number of volunteers.

Recommended for you