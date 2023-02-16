Lisbon business manager Laurie Maher keeps adding more and more activities to what she does outside of school.

Laurie Maher
Buy Now

Laurie Maher with her books at the Cedar Rpaids Barnes and Noble. Maher has published two books currently, is working on her third at the moment.

Many know Maher performs live music, having performed at Nashville, Tenn., and at many local concerts and venues over the years.

Recommended for you