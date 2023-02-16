Lisbon business manager Laurie Maher keeps adding more and more activities to what she does outside of school.
Many know Maher performs live music, having performed at Nashville, Tenn., and at many local concerts and venues over the years.
Maher has also self-published two children’s books, and is working on a third. Her first two books are now available for purchase at the Cedar Rapids Barnes and Noble bookstore.
“My first novel, ‘The Day I Dawdled,’ is one I actually wrote years ago when our daughter was a little girl,” Maher said. “Over the years, I would run across it and it always made me smile, so I thought it might make other people smile, too.”
Maher said when Lisbon art teacher Keri Speidel agreed to illustrate the book, Maher knew it was time to publish her first children’s book.
“She’s an amazing artist and really made my story come alive,” Maher said.
Maher has finished her second book – “The Amazing Animal ABC Book” and is working on her third children’s book now.
“I have several ideas, so it will be fun to bring them to life,” Maher said.
Maher said she loves writing children’s books, because it reminds her of the innocence of childhood and how kids are always learning.
“I love watching children read my books and connect with the characters, or learn new words,” Maher said. “I’ve always been a bookworm, so it’s fun to be on the creative end.”
Much like children, there have been things Maher has learned about being a self published author.
“The writing and design process is the fun part,” Maher said. “The publishing and marketing processes, and all the things you have to do to let people know your book exists, are new to me. I don’t have a literary agent, so I’m figuring all of this out as I go.”
Maher has self-published using Australian publisher Blurb Books. She has to design her books using their program, Bookwright.
“They are a print-on-demand publisher, which means when you place an order, they print the individual book at that time,” Maher said.
She’s so far printed 100 of her books.
They are also available to order through the Blurb website, as well as the Cedar Rapids Barnes and Noble.
Maher also has a Facebook page for her writings, under luv2readLaurieMaher.