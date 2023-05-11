Central College’s 23rd annual Scholarship Dinner April 20 honored donors, students and families who were seated together to share a meal, conversation and program. Over 500 attended the event.
Central boasts more than 235 donors who have established endowed scholarships and 2,180 who contributed to the Journey Scholarship Fund last year.
Mount Vernon — Kaleb Brand received the Barnes Family Scholarship .Nolan Brand received the Geisler Penquite Scholarship and John & Marilynn Poole Scholarship. Brady Ketchum received the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship .
Lisbon — Allyssa Jubeck received the Bob & Lois Vermeer Endowed Scholarship in Music Education and John & Marilynn Poole Scholarship .Rachel Masters received the Eunice & James Van Tuyl Scholarship and Henry & Tena Van Roekel Scholarship. Ryne Mohrfeld received the Altair Scholarship. Skylar Sadler received the S. Bert Baron Scholarship. Gavin Wollum received the Noel Cover Scholarship .
“This is such a magical evening when students can say thank you to the individuals who are helping them on their Central journey and building their futures,” says Sunny Gonzales Eighmy, vice president for advancement and a 1999 Central graduate. “Our donors who attend truly enjoy learning what our students are doing and their goals in life. The celebration brings so much hope. By investing in Central students, donors are making a world of difference.”