Cole Clark of Lisbon was honored for his contributions to the Central College football team this past fall at the squad’s recent awards banquet. Clark earned his first varsity letter with the team, with 14 tackles (six of those solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss for the season.
Brady Ketchum of Mount Vernon earned his second varsity letter with the team, and was named the American Rivers offensive player of the week Sept. 12, 2022. Ketchum contributed with 1,460 passing yards total, 17 passing touchdowns and averaged 162.2 passing yards per game.
Aiden Nosek of Mount Vernon was honored with the Ted Dagh Award (defensive scout team player of the year).
The nation’s fourth-winningest college football program since 1975, Central finished 7-3 this past fall. The Dutch have not had a losing season since 1960, winning a record 32 conference championships and making 22 NCAA Division III playoff appearances.
Wide receiver Ryan Neu (junior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) received the Heerema-Schilder Award as the team’s most valuable player. Another wide receiver, Jeff Herbers (senior, Urbandale, Des Moines Christian HS), received the Mentink Award for leadership and sportsmanship as well as the Borgman Award as the senior player with the top cumulative grade point average, at 3.97. Linebacker Gregory Ricketts (senior, Rochelle, Ill., Rochelle Township HS) was the Mel VerMeer Loyalty Award winner. Defensive lineman Bobby Gens (senior, Ames) received the P.H. Kuyper Award for outstanding contributions by a non-starting senior player. Tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) won the Bruce Wendt Award as the team’s outstanding offensive lineman. Wide Receiver Carson Cummer (freshman, Dubuque, Wahlert HS) received the Brian O’Donnell Award as the team’s outstanding freshman. Linebacker Reid Pakkebier (sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy HS) won the Lankelma-Menning Award as the team’s outstanding underclass player. Defensive back Reece Miller (junior, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS) won the Claussen Award as the most improved player. All-region kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) won the Special Teams Player of the Year Award.