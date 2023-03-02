Locals make Tri-Rivers East All-Conference teams Mar 2, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A number of athletes were named to the Tri-Rivers All Conference basketball teams.On the girls’ side, senior Kali Nelson was named to the first team as a unanimous pick.Junior Chloe Clausen and senior Peyton Robinson were named to the second team.Honorable mentions went to junior Addy Happel.On the boys’ side, junior Michael Gadberry was named to the first team.Senior Luke Czarnecki was named to the second team, while senior Cohen Kamaus was named as honorable mention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you