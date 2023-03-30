Troy Louwagie, ALC, with Hertz Real Estate Services from Mount Vernon, has been recognized as the APEX 2022 National Broker of the Year in Auction Land Sales and an APEX 2022 Top 20 National Producer by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Louwagie was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s Co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference (NLC23) in Denver, Colo.
“I’m honored to be recognized,” said Louwagie upon receiving the award. Louwagie joined the Mount Vernon office of Hertz Farm Management in November 1999. He is an active member of several organizations, including the Iowa and National Association of Realtors, and the Iowa and National Realtors Land Institute, where he served as the 2005-2006 State President. Louwagie currently serves as the RLI Iowa Chapter Treasurer. He is also a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Boards of Realtors.
“We are incredibly proud of Troy for his accomplishments in 2022. It takes a significant amount of transaction volume to achieve a National Broker of the Year award. It speaks to his dedication to both the industry and his clients. He is truly among the most accomplished professionals in land real estate,” said Aubrie about the winners.
The APEX Awards Program celebrated its sixth year by welcoming 217 applicants with a combined $7.0+ billion in qualifying transaction volume. All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Awards Program are active members of RLI. The 2022 APEX Top 20 Award winners were ranked within the top 20 applicants by qualifying production volume, starting at around $70.8 million in production volume. For more information on the award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry’s leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will be publicizing the top winners in their upcoming Spring 2023 issue. All land real estate professionals are invited to join RLI and apply to the prestigious APEX Awards Program next year. Winners of the 2023 APEX Awards will be announced at RLI’s 2024 National Land Conference next March in Louisville, Kent. Learn more at rliland.com.