Troy Louwagie, ALC, with Hertz Real Estate Services from Mount Vernon, has been recognized as the APEX 2022 National Broker of the Year in Auction Land Sales and an APEX 2022 Top 20 National Producer by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Louwagie was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s Co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference (NLC23) in Denver, Colo.

“I’m honored to be recognized,” said Louwagie upon receiving the award. Louwagie joined the Mount Vernon office of Hertz Farm Management in November 1999. He is an active member of several organizations, including the Iowa and National Association of Realtors, and the Iowa and National Realtors Land Institute, where he served as the 2005-2006 State President. Louwagie currently serves as the RLI Iowa Chapter Treasurer. He is also a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Boards of Realtors.

