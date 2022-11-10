Mount Vernon Community School District has received a pledge of $25,000 from Lynch Ford Chevrolet. The donation will be used for the new Mustangs Activities Complex, for which construction started at the end of last month.
“At Lynch Ford Chevrolet, we are committed to excellence and we see that same excellence in the people and programs at Mount Vernon Schools. That is why we are proud to make this donation to the new activities complex — we want to support the school system and community in having facilities that are commensurate with the excellence of their people and programs. “ shared John Walz, Lynch Ford Chevrolet president and general manager.
The new activities complex is a long-awaited project for the District and was approved
unanimously (7-0) by the Mount Vernon School Board on October 12. The complex includes regulation size football and soccer fields, an eight-lane track, concessions, press box, ticket booth and seating for 1,500. The District is excited to find a new home for track, bringing to campus practice and competition for track and field, football, soccer and marching band as well as a space for daily learning. And while this space is in many ways crucial for the District, it is a community resource, providing a space for personal and group enjoyment as well as economic growth through “home” events that currently are not possible in existing facilities.
“Small communities thrive when their businesses and school districts partner together for the betterment of the students in the school district, and for the betterment of the community in general,” said Greg Batenhorst, Mount Vernon superintendent. “The incredibly generous donation by Lynch Ford/Chevy in support of the Mustang Activities Complex is another example of this type of partnership, and the district is grateful to all the people at Lynch Ford/Chevy for their support of the district and for all they do for the Mount Vernon comunity.”
The project is being financed through private donations, district capital funding and a loan. To date, over $2 million has been pledged to the project, a number that now includes the pledge from Lynch Ford Chevrolet. The Mount Vernon Community School District Foundation is the fundraising entity accepting donations, which will be accepted through project completion to assist with the District’s loan. Donors can give online at www.mvcsd.org and mail donations to the district office at 525 Palisades Road, Mount Vernon. Questions can be directed to the MVCSD Foundation at mvfoundation@mvcsd.org.