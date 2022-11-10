Mount Vernon Community School District has received a pledge of $25,000 from Lynch Ford Chevrolet. The donation will be used for the new Mustangs Activities Complex, for which construction started at the end of last month.

Construction work starts at Mount Vernon
An aerial photo shows the dirt work/construction work that has begun on the Mustangs Activity Complex north of Mount Vernon High School.

“At Lynch Ford Chevrolet, we are committed to excellence and we see that same excellence in the people and programs at Mount Vernon Schools. That is why we are proud to make this donation to the new activities complex — we want to support the school system and community in having facilities that are commensurate with the excellence of their people and programs. “ shared John Walz, Lynch Ford Chevrolet president and general manager.

