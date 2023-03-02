Cornell's Jordan Magnani was doing Jordan Magnani things in Saturday's championship game of the Midwest Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

The MWC Player of the Year rose to No. 1 on Cornell's all-time scoring list with a 31-point gem, although the Rams couldn't complete a second-half comeback attempt in a 70-61 loss to top-seeded host Illinois College before a packed house at Sherman Gymnasium.

