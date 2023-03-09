March Senior Dining Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March HappeningsFirst day of Spring, March 20March 10 – 4th graders with dinersMarch 15 – St. Patrick’s Wednesday CelebrationMarch 16 – Foot Clinic, reservations required (call 319-624-2251)March 29 – City representativeMarch 31 – Meal and a Movie (M&M). Reservations required, call 319-430-8655Join us for Bingo and cards Wednesdays and FridaysMarch MenuFriday, March 10 – Catch of the day, O’Brien potatoes, green bean casserole, ice cream sundaeMonday, March 13 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed greens with dressing, garlic toast, Butterfinger dessertWednesday, March 15 – Brisket sandwich, macaroni and cheese, creamy coleslaw, carrot cake barFriday, March 17 – Corn beef, boiled potatoes, roasted cabbage and carrots, rye bread, fudge mint browniesMonday, March 20 – Pork medallions, sweet potato casserole, Brussel sprouts with craisins, peaches and cream dessertWednesday, March 22 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, marinated cucumbers, rye bread, caramel apple crispFriday, March 24 – Salmon patty, cream peas and potatoes, PB&J brownieMonday, March 27 – Cheesy meatloaf, baked potato, cascade blend, ice cream with wafersWednesday, March 29 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable blend, cranberry dessertFriday, March 31 – Sweet and sour shrimp, fried rice, broccoli, pumpkin earthquake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you