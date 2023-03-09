Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org. To receive a paper copy of the newsletter in the mail call Sandy at 319-430-8655.

Mark your calendars for the pharmacy “Brown Bag” event

