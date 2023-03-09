Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org. To receive a paper copy of the newsletter in the mail call Sandy at 319-430-8655.
Mark your calendars for the pharmacy “Brown Bag” event
Saturday, March 11, 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Solon United Methodist Church
Bring in all of your current or expired medications. Ask questions, get rid of unused or expired medications (even controlled drugs), pick up a FREE wallet card to keep track of your meds, or a FREE weekly pill planner. Pharmacy students from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy will be on-site to answer any questions that you may have.
Tech Thursdays with the high school students are now Super-Tech Sundays!
Having trouble with your cell phone, iPad or laptop computer? Want to learn more about a new device? Our Solon High School students can help!
The students will be at the Solon United Methodist Church Family Life Center (across the street to the west of the church, park in back) from 2-3:00 p.m. on Sundays. Note, there will be no Super-Tech Sunday on March 12 due to spring break.
Spring and spring yard work will be here soon!
If you would like your name on the list for a hand with outdoor jobs, give Jill a call or email at 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com. We’ll get you on the Spring list.
Chair Yoga update
Julie is back in-person starting Monday, March 6! Come see your favorite instructor, who has come back to the cold Iowa weather. Come join the class and feel stronger, more balanced, and flexible. Don’t forget to come early for coffee on Wednesdays. Everyone can benefit from chair yoga, come try it out!
Chair Yoga is at the Solon Public Library Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
What is the fastest-growing sport around? Pickleball!
Want to join the Johnson County Pickleball Club? OR just come try it out and see if you like it?
Contact Janet Luedtka at 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the Family Life Center are $40/year (drop-ins are $3), and donations to the Solon Methodist Church are gladly accepted.
Pickleball is played Monday-Friday (new players and drills on Tuesday/Thursday) 9:00 a.m.-noon at the Family Life Center.
Zumba with Rebecca Donovan
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!