Air Quality Awareness Week is being celebrated May 1-5, 2023. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated the theme as “working together for clean air.” Linn County Public Health is asking for all Linn County residents to work together in ensuring our outdoor air quality remains safe.

“Air quality is a vital component to the public’s health,” said Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, Linn County Public Health Director. “Our Air Quality branch is determined to ensure Linn County residents have healthy and safe air to breathe. This goal is accomplished through our permitting, enforcing, and monitoring efforts.”

