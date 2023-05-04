Each May communities around the nation celebrate National Historic Preservation Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is “People Saving Places,” an acknowledgement of the people and organizations in our communities who work to protect and preserve local historic resources. Each person or group is a piece of the puzzle, lending their strengths and expertise in different areas to truly embody the theme of “People Saving Places.”

The Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission (LHPC) leads preservation efforts in our community through public outreach, advocacy, and education. In recent years LHPC has developed partnerships with other organizations to help us accomplish our goals. Our local partners include Lisbon Community Schools, Lisbon History Center Foundation, Friends of the Lisbon Public Library, Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, and Hills Bank. We also receive guidance and support from Linn County, the History Center in Cedar Rapids, the State Historical Society of Iowa, Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, and the National Park Service. Working together, we can do more.

