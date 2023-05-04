Each May communities around the nation celebrate National Historic Preservation Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is “People Saving Places,” an acknowledgement of the people and organizations in our communities who work to protect and preserve local historic resources. Each person or group is a piece of the puzzle, lending their strengths and expertise in different areas to truly embody the theme of “People Saving Places.”
The Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission (LHPC) leads preservation efforts in our community through public outreach, advocacy, and education. In recent years LHPC has developed partnerships with other organizations to help us accomplish our goals. Our local partners include Lisbon Community Schools, Lisbon History Center Foundation, Friends of the Lisbon Public Library, Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, and Hills Bank. We also receive guidance and support from Linn County, the History Center in Cedar Rapids, the State Historical Society of Iowa, Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, and the National Park Service. Working together, we can do more.
LHPC is currently working on several exciting projects. This month we will collaborate with the third grade classes at Lisbon Community Schools with a hands-on activity that teaches students how our community was developed by placing laminated photos of homes and buildings on a large map in the order in which they were built. A walking tour of the Main Street Historic District is planned for later this summer. In September, the History Center of Cedar Rapids will host a “Bite of History” event to share the story of Lisbon’s Main Street Historic District with a slideshow presentation while enjoying a meal at Gwen’s. A new Lincoln Highway interpretive panel will soon be installed in Lincoln Park, and new signs designating the Main Street Historic District will be installed on Main Street. Work continues to stabilize the barns at the Meyers Farmstead Historic District.
The rehabilitation of the Lisbon History Center and Lisbon Public Library buildings will wrap up this spring/summer, and LHPC will continue to advise building owners on Main Street who seek to rehabilitate their buildings. A new collaborative venture is underway to plan and develop Pleasant Grove Heritage Park with leadership provided by Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, Lisbon Parks & Rec Board, Lisbon Tree Board, Lisbon History Center, and LHPC.