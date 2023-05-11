Mayor Steve Stange and William Gorman
Mayor Steve Stange (at left) and William Gorman (representing the Johnson County Livable Community for Successful Aging Policy Board) pose with the official proclamation declaring May to be Older Americans Month in Solon.

 Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo

SOLON — By official proclamation, May has been designated as Older Americans Month in Solon.

Mayor Steve Stange signed the proclamation during the City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday, May 3 citing the city is home to citizens 60 or older whose experience and wisdom connects us to the past and prepares us for the future. The proclamation also encourages Solon’s senior citizens to “Age Strong,” and “Live Long.”

