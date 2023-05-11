All trips leave from Solon Rec. Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations
Thursday, May 18 – Kalona
Ila Miller Mennonite meal/Golden Delight Bakery, String Town/Community Store and Annex/Perry Bender Greenhouse.
Limit of 36, $65 cost, leaving Rec Park at 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 26 – Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island
“Escape from Margaritaville,” Limit of 36, cost TBA, leaving the Rec Park at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, August 16 – Celebration Belle, Dubuque.
Bare Foot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen
Leaving Rec Park at 8:45 a.m., cost TBD
Trip costs depend on the number of participants! We advertise in the Economist and via monthly newsletters but we need to reach more seniors in our community. Please pass along our schedule to your friends and neighbors who could enjoy some of our outings! Call 319-430-8655 for more information or to make a reservation. Our trips are designed to keep folks moving, socialized, and entertained!
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, May 26 – “Chocolat” with Judi Dench, Lena Olin, and Johnny Depp, tells the story of Vianne (Juliette Binoche) as she arrives in a tranquil, old-fashioned French town and sets up a very unusual chocolate shop.
Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, arrive at 11:00 a.m., dine at 11:30, meal cost $4.00
Restaurant Runs – Thursday, May 25 – Midtown East, 200 Scott Court, Iowa City. Noon dining, personal cars.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen, 319-360-3279, to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transportation to medical appointments.