Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org. To receive a paper copy of the newsletter in the mail call Sandy at 319-430-8655.
May is Older Americans Month
Older Americans Month is a month-long observance in the US devoted to celebrating older Americans and their contributions and raising awareness about issues related to age and aging.
The 2023 theme is Aging Unbound, which offers an opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes. Join us in promoting flexible thinking about aging – and how we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent, and included.
Volunteer Drivers needed for Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279
Chair Yoga update
Come join the FREE class and feel stronger, more balanced and flexible! Don’t forget to come early for coffee on Wednesdays!
Everyone can benefit from chair yoga, come try it out!
What is the fastest-growing sport around? Pickleball!
Want to join the Johnson County Pickleball Club? OR just come try it out and see if you like it?
Contact Janet Luedtka at 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the Family Life Center are $40/year (drop-ins are $3), and donations to the Solon Methodist Church are gladly accepted.
Pickleball is played Monday-Friday (new players and drills on Tuesday/Thursday) 9:00 a.m.-noon at the Family Life Center.
Zumba
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!
Solon Community Center Activities
Yoga: Tuesdays 6-7:00 p.m.
Outdoor Yoga started May 16 at the SRNA. $75 for summer session (5/16-8/1).
Zumba: Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9-10:00 a.m. at the Community Center. $1