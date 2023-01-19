Natalie McAllister equaled Cornell's school record in the 60-meter hurdles last month. The senior shattered it Saturday.

McAllister established a new program standard with a blazing prelims time of 9.17 seconds at Wartburg's Chelsey Henkenius Invitational. The mark ranks No. 21 nationally and topped the previous school record of 9.24 that she shared with Jessica Axen (2006).

