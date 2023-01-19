Natalie McAllister equaled Cornell's school record in the 60-meter hurdles last month. The senior shattered it Saturday.
McAllister established a new program standard with a blazing prelims time of 9.17 seconds at Wartburg's Chelsey Henkenius Invitational. The mark ranks No. 21 nationally and topped the previous school record of 9.24 that she shared with Jessica Axen (2006).
McAllister ran 9.35 in the finals and finished second in the event, won by Wartburg's JoJo Tyynismaa (9.22).
Junior Sidney Brown clocked a convincing victory in the women's 400 (1:03.78), beating her nearest challenger by nearly four seconds. Brown ran leadoff on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:21.82) that included Hailey Carolan, McAllister and Olivia Cotton.
Katie Lammers (5:43.87) and Alyza Koppes (5:45.92) went 3-4 in the mile. Koppes was sixth in the 1000 (3:24.68). McAllister placed fourth in the long jump (15-11.75).
Cornell's men's team was led by Isaak Hutchings' third-place effort in the mile (4:36.95). Fisher Isaacson took eighth (4:49.76).
Gabe Soda was seventh out of 19 runners in the 3000 (8:56.62). Niko Platre placed seventh in the triple jump (39-1.75).
The Rams finished fifth in the seven-team women's field with 51 points. The men wound up seventh with 29 points.
Coming up – Cornell hosts the Hilltop Invitational next Saturday, Jan. 21. The meet begins at 10 a.m.