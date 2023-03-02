Senior Natalie McAllister racked up five all-conference medals and was among three Cornell individual women’s winners Saturday during a record-setting team performance at the Midwest Conference Track & Field Championships hosted by Illinois College.

First-year coach Jerry Monner’s Rams set a program record for most points scored at a conference indoor meet with 110, taking a strong third behind Ripon (161) and Monmouth (115) in the final team standings.

