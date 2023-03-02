Senior Natalie McAllister racked up five all-conference medals and was among three Cornell individual women’s winners Saturday during a record-setting team performance at the Midwest Conference Track & Field Championships hosted by Illinois College.
First-year coach Jerry Monner’s Rams set a program record for most points scored at a conference indoor meet with 110, taking a strong third behind Ripon (161) and Monmouth (115) in the final team standings.
McAllister defended her 60-meter hurdles title in school-record fashion and was voted the MWC’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete of the meet. She’s the first Ram to earn the distinction since 2016 (Sam Martinez).
McAllister reset her own program standard with an impressive winning 60 hurdles time of 8.95 seconds. She placed third in the 60 (8.11), 200 (26.90) and high jump (4-11.50). On Friday, she took third in the long jump (16-11.25). In all, McAllister accounted for 34 points in five events.
First-year Hailey Carolan claimed gold in the high jump, clearing a top mark of 5 feet, 6.5 inches. She also ran anchor leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:12.20) that included junior Sidney Brown, freshman Alyza Koppes and junior Caitlyne Mar.
Brown raced to victory in the 400 with an indoor personal record of 1:00.21. She became Cornell’s first conference indoor champion at 400 meters since 2002 (Julie Carne). Brown also placed fifth in the 200 (26.98).
Sophomore Katie Lammers placed third in the 3000 (10:24.01), to go with a third-place effort in Friday’s 5000. Koppes crossed third in the 800 (2:27.21), giving her three all-MWC finishes on the weekend.
Ava Claussen-Tubbs was fifth in the 800 (2:30.66), Mar sixth in the 400 (1:04.31) and Samantha Warhoe seventh in the weight throw (44-5).