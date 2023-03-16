Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
DES MOINES — Cassandra McPheron, of Solon, has been named to the Dean’s and President’s Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake.
Calvin Chadima and Zach Rosenberger, of Swisher, were also named to the Dean’s List.
