Jeff Meeker has been named Cornell College’s Director of Athletics, after leading the athletics department in an interim role since July.
Meeker will oversee all operations within Cornell Athletics, which includes 20 NCAA Division III intercollegiate sports. The Mount Vernon native will maintain his position as head coach of Cornell’s nationally-renowned volleyball program.
“Having grown up just blocks from campus, I was able to watch Cornell’s teams compete and knew of many influential leaders in athletics like Barron Bremner, Steve Miller and Ellen Whale,” Meeker said. “It is humbling to now be in their shoes.”
In August, Meeker oversaw the opening of Cornell’s $20.5 million expansion and renovation of the Richard and Norma Small Athletic and Wellness Center. The Rams celebrated Midwest Conference team championships in men’s cross country and volleyball this fall.
Meeker has taken Cornell’s volleyball program to unparalleled heights, crafting a 395-247 record through 21 seasons on the Hilltop. His Rams have claimed 10 consecutive MWC regular-season championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament nine times since 2011.
“Jeff is a strong leader as exemplified by his long history at Cornell,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Beckemeyer. “Cornell’s winningest coach and a nine-time conference coach of the year, Jeff has earned the same admiration among Cornell’s faculty and staff. He stepped into the interim AD role and led us through a new building transition while also launching a new women’s wrestling program.
“The future of Cornell Athletics is bright with Jeff Meeker as our Director of Athletics. I am excited to welcome Jeff as a leadership colleague in the Division of Enrollment Management at Cornell College.”
Cornell’s volleyball program has landed 10 all-Americans and 58 all-conference performers under Meeker’s direction. He has won 456 matches in 24 seasons at the collegiate level. Meeker’s Rams have been recognized with the AVCA Academic Team Award 17 times, including each of the past 10 seasons.
“I believe in Cornell and the amazing opportunities that our student-athletes have here on the Hilltop. Given the chance to help shape these opportunities across all of our programs is a great honor and challenge that I look forward to,” Meeker said. “We have an outstanding staff here in the athletics department and a leadership team on campus that values the importance of the athletic experience at a liberal arts institution. I personally thank Wendy Beckemeyer for her outstanding leadership and support with this position.
“We have this amazing new building that has already impacted our department and campus community. It is an exciting time for Cornell Athletics.”
Meeker, a former instructor in Cornell’s kinesiology department, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Knox College in 1993. He earned a master’s degree in sport psychology from the University of Iowa in 1995.