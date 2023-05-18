Memorial Day activities are coming up for the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities.
Currently, the Mount Vernon American Legion is selling poppies at Gary’s Foods on Saturday mornings leading up to the Memorial Day ceremony.
Michael Woods, commander of the Mount Vernon American Legion, said that this year’s Memorial Day Service is planned for 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Mount Vernon cemetery. In the case of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Mount Vernon District Auditorium at Mount Vernon Middle School. A weather call will be made at 8 a.m. Memorial Day morning.
“We will not have a parade beforehand this year,” Woods said. “Poet laureate Amelia Kibbie is working on her poem for this year’s festivities, and we’ll have mayor Tom Wieseler giving remarks at the ceremony.”
Jacob Cannon, a 2023 Mount Vernon graduate, will read the Gettysburg Address.
Invocation and benediction are planned by Rev. Catherine Quall-Engel, and the Fred Lehman family will deliver the welcome and pledge of allegiance.
Help with set up for the Avenue of Flags, begins Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m.
“Bring your work gloves and join in getting things ready,” Woods said.
The Mount Vernon Boy Scouts will hold their pancake breakfast fundraiser Monday, May 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk will be on the menu.
This year also marks the Boy Scouts’ 100th Anniversary in Mount Vernon. The Troop was established in 1923, and predates the Hawkeye Area Council. Back then, the group was known as Troop 1. Jamie Hromi is leading the activities for the 100th anniversary meet and greet that will be part of the Heritage Days activities this summer, including a meet and greet Saturday, July 8 at the church and 100th year t-shirt sales.
The troop is asking former scout members to share memorabilia, artifacts, photos or memories of the ways that being a part of Boy Scouts or Troop 40 helped set them up for success later in life.
Those items can be dropped off during the pancake breakfast on Memorial Day at the church, be emailed to troop40mv@gmail.com or via USPS to Troop 40, P.O. Box 1, Mount Vernon, Iowa, 52314.
The troop would also like any contact information to be updated for troop alumni.
Troop 40 has more than 80 Eagle Scouts in their ranks, with the first awarded in 1928.
Lisbon’s Memorial Day festivities begin at 10:30 a.m., when the Lisbon Marching band leads the procession from the American Legion Hall to the Lisbon Cemetery.
There will be a short program at the memorial wall, the raising of the flag, and then proceeding to the gazebo in the cemetery, where Lisbon fifth grade students Natalie Van Behren, Colin Schumacher and Ayla Blanchard will present their “What the Flag means to Me” essays. Guest speaker this year will be Lisbon junior high and secondary principal Jack Leighty. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute and playing of taps.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Lisbon Lion’s Den. A decision will be made Memorial Day morning on if the ceremony moves indoors.