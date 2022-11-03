Make your way to Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th St. SE, on Thursday, Nov. 10, for the Mercy Auxiliary’s 10th annual Mistletoe Market. Hours of the event are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Get your holiday shopping done early at this festive Auxiliary fundraiser. Nearly 40 local vendors will have their unique, handcrafted merchandise on display and available for purchase beginning at Mercy’s 10th Street entrance and extending into the Hallagan Education Center. Guests will find home and holiday décor; soaps; aprons; children’s gifts; jewelry; wood and metal works; and many other distinctive, one-of-a-kind items.

Recommended for you