Make your way to Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th St. SE, on Thursday, Nov. 10, for the Mercy Auxiliary’s 10th annual Mistletoe Market. Hours of the event are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Get your holiday shopping done early at this festive Auxiliary fundraiser. Nearly 40 local vendors will have their unique, handcrafted merchandise on display and available for purchase beginning at Mercy’s 10th Street entrance and extending into the Hallagan Education Center. Guests will find home and holiday décor; soaps; aprons; children’s gifts; jewelry; wood and metal works; and many other distinctive, one-of-a-kind items.
Guests are also invited to purchase sweet treats at the bake sale in Mercy’s Watts Library. The bake sale will offer homemade cakes, cookies, pastries and other decoratively displayed treats.
Raffle tickets will be also sold for items and gift certificates from local merchants. Holiday merchandise will be offered at Mercy’s two gift shops, as well.
All proceeds go to the Mercy Auxiliary in support of its current projects at Mercy Medical Center, including cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery services, as well as funding for HALO® Sleep Sacks®, which are sent home with each newborn in Mercy’s Birthplace & NICU.