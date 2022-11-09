Election
Buy Now

Jackson Kinnart casts his ballot in the general election at Mount Vernon City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

With more than 94,000 votes cast in Linn County and turnout just shy of 59 percent, voters turned out for the midterm election this year.

And while the “red wave” election promised at the national level didn’t pan out as expected, that wasn’t the case at the state level, with Gov. Kim Reynolds and lieutenant governor Adam Gregg (706,299) clearly leading the ticket against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (481,399). Senator Chuck Grassley (678,378) went on to win his eighth term as U.S. Senator for the State of Iowa against Democrat challenger Michael Franken (531,389). In the House Representative District 2 race, Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson (172,336) beat Democrat challenger Liz Mathis (146,259).

Recommended for you