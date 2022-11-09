With more than 94,000 votes cast in Linn County and turnout just shy of 59 percent, voters turned out for the midterm election this year.
And while the “red wave” election promised at the national level didn’t pan out as expected, that wasn’t the case at the state level, with Gov. Kim Reynolds and lieutenant governor Adam Gregg (706,299) clearly leading the ticket against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (481,399). Senator Chuck Grassley (678,378) went on to win his eighth term as U.S. Senator for the State of Iowa against Democrat challenger Michael Franken (531,389). In the House Representative District 2 race, Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson (172,336) beat Democrat challenger Liz Mathis (146,259).
Republican Roby Smith (612,466) eked out the win against incumbent democrat treasurer Michael Fitzgerald (581,995) and Republican Brenna Bird (608,947) bested incumbent Democrat Tom Miller (588,784) in the attorney general race. Republican secretary of agriculture Mike Naig (727,414) and Republican secretary of state Paul Pate (720,395) handily held on to their seats against challengers Democrat John Norwood (462,057) and Democrat Joel Miller (478,857). Democrat incumbent auditor Rob Sand (598,617) retained his seat against challenger Republican Todd Halbur (595,448), an outlier in the evening’s results.
State Senate District 42 went to incumbent Republican Charlie McClintock (17,458) compared to Democrat Jessica Wiskus (11,273). State Representative District 83 went to Republican Cindy Golding (9,195) compared to Democrat Kris Nall (6,389).
Linn County results
Franken (51,371) led Grassley (42,743) in the U.S. Senator race, Mathis (52,094) led Hinson (42,008) in U.S. Representative District 42 race, and DeJear (47,884) led Reynolds (43,090) in the governor race.
Joel Miller (48,459) led Pate (45,202) for Secretary of State, Sand (56,576) led Halbur (36,204) for auditor, Fitzgerald (54,062) led against Smith (38,345) for treasurer, Naig (46,326) led Norwood (45,547) for agriculture and Tom Miller (55,600) led against Bird (37,513) for attorney general.
McClintock (10,559) led against Wiskus (7,968) for State Senate District 42, and Golding (9,195) led against Nall (6,389) for State Representative District 83. Brent Oleson (51,274) won against Paul Talley (40,685) for Linn County Treasurer.
For the constitutional amendment, the yes votes (47,363) won against the no votes (41,715).
Local results, races
If there was one thing poll workers in Mount Vernon 1 and Mount Vernon 2 wanted to note – the story of the night was a number of people showing up at the wrong polling locations to vote, due to the changing districts according to the U.S. Census results rolled out earlier this year. Still, those minor inconveniences didn’t deter people from participating in elections locally.
Mount Vernon 1
Mount Vernon 1 had 1,062 of the registered 1,695 voters cast a ballot in the election for 62.65 percent turnout.
In Mount Vernon 1, Franken (696) led Grassley (358) in that Senate race. Mathis (696) led Hinson (357) for U.S. Representative District 2. DeJear (658) led Reynolds (352) in the governor’s race. Joel Miller (658) led Pate (389) in Secretary of State, Sand (727) led Halbur (310) in auditor, and Fitzgerald (711) led Smith (324) in treasurer. Norwood (633) won over Naig (398) in secretary of agriculture and Tom Miller (710) led Bird (334) in attorney general race.
For State Senator District 42, Wiskus (702) won against McClintock (316). In State Representative District 83 Nall (654) won against Golding (379)
Democrat Brent Oleson (682) beat Rep. Paul Talley (344) in Linn County Treasurer race.
The constitutional amendment had 609 no votes to 407 yes votes.
Mount Vernon 2
Mount Vernon 2 had 805 of 1,882 registered voters cast a ballot in the election, for 42.77 percent turnout.
Franken (544) bested Grassley (257) for Senator, Mathis (549) led Hinson (252) for U.S. Representative District 2, and DeJear (520) led Reynolds (261) for governor. Joel Miller (502) bested Pate (292) in secretary of state, Sand (574) topped Halbur (211) in auditor, Fitzgerald (553) led Smith (227) in treasurer, Norwood (491) beat Naig (288) in agriculture and Tom Miller (565) bested Bird (225) for attorney general.
Wiskus (538) won against McClintock (234) in Senate District 42, Nall (509) won against Golding (276) in State Representative District 83, Oleson (538) beat Talley (246) for county treasurer. The constitutional amendment had 510 no votes to 269 yes votes.
Franklin Township
Franklin Township (which includes the city of Lisbon) had 1,437 ballots cast out of 2,203 registered voters, for 65.23 percent turnout.
Grassley (745) bested Franken (682) for U.S. Senator, Hinson (742) beat Mathis (684) for U.S. Representative, and Reynolds (759) topped Dejear (623) for governor. Pate (766) bested Joel Miller (642) for secretary of state, while Sand (767) led Halbur (634) for auditor. Fitzgerald (743) beat Smith (656) for treasurer, Naig (790) topped Norwood (601) for secretary of agriculture, and Tom Miller (723) bested Bird (678) for attorney general.
Wiskus (739) bested McClintock (638) in State Senate District 42, Golding (767) beat Nall (626) in state representative District 83. Talley (714) topped Oleson (671) for county treasurer.
The constitutional amendment had 801 yes votes to 542 no votes.
Results of all races are unofficial until the elections are canvassed in the coming weeks.