Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) has recently been appointed to several leadership positions in the new Congress including a seat on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and a Chair position on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee. Miller-Meeks was also named Vice Chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus, the Congressional Western Caucus, and the For Country Caucus.
“I’m honored to have been chosen to serve on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and as Chair of the Health Subcommittee on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs,” said Representative Miller-Meeks. “I’m also proud to join several caucuses as a Vice Chair. With Iowa’s diverse energy industry paired with my background as a surgeon and former nurse, I hope to bring a unique perspective to the table. I look forward to serving with each of our Chairs, and I’m excited for what we have in store for this Congress.”
Committee Assignments:
The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and is vested with the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee. The committee has responsibility for matters including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce among others.
Representative Miller-Meeks is a member of the Health Subcommittee and the Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Minerals Subcommittee.
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is the authorizing committee for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The committee is responsible for recommending legislation expanding, curtailing, or fine-tuning existing laws relating to veterans’ benefits. The Committee also has oversight responsibility, which means monitoring and evaluating the operations of the VA. If the Committee finds that VA is not administering laws as Congress intended, then it is addressed through the hearing process and legislation. We are the voice of Congress for veterans in dealings with the VA.
Representative Miller-Meeks serves as Vice Chair of the Health Subcommittee.
As outlined in the Rules Package for the 118th Congress, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is to conduct a full investigation, study, and issue a final report by the end of the term on its findings regarding the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development, the economic impact of the pandemic, and societal impacts of the decision to close schools.
Representative Miller-Meeks serves on the Select Subcommittee.