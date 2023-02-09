Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) has recently been appointed to several leadership positions in the new Congress including a seat on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and a Chair position on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee. Miller-Meeks was also named Vice Chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus, the Congressional Western Caucus, and the For Country Caucus.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to serve on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and as Chair of the Health Subcommittee on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs,” said Representative Miller-Meeks. “I’m also proud to join several caucuses as a Vice Chair. With Iowa’s diverse energy industry paired with my background as a surgeon and former nurse, I hope to bring a unique perspective to the table. I look forward to serving with each of our Chairs, and I’m excited for what we have in store for this Congress.”

