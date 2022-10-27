Cornell quarterback John Smith accounted for two second-half touchdowns in Saturday’s 56-12 loss to Midwest Conference unbeaten Monmouth in the Rams’ 108th Homecoming Game at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

The Rams (2-5 overall, 2-4 MWC) hung tough in the early going, trailing 7-0 through one quarter. Monmouth (6-1 overall, 6-0 MWC) then showed its explosiveness by scoring 29 unanswered points, building the margin to 36-0 early in the third.

