Property assessments for 2023 will be mailed in the next couple of months in Linn County. Iowa code requires residential property to be valued at market value in odd numbered years. This will be happening throughout the state for 2023. Almost all residential properties will see increases in value. These increases are part of a nationwide trend and represent the market change since Jan. 1, 2021, which means the change is over a two-year period. The market change is calculated using transactions made by buyers and sellers.

“The average increase in valuation for residential property throughout the state is estimated to be around 22%. This increase will vary by market,” Linn County Assessor Jerry Witt said. “The market could be your county, city, township, or neighborhood. In Linn County, some areas could see valuation increases up to 40%. This is a national trend that has been happening over the last three years.”

Recommended for you