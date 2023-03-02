Mount Vernon had 40 Division I ratings and 17 Division II ratings at the District Individual Speech contest in Mount Vernon Saturday, Feb. 25. Those earning Division I ratings will advance to the State Individual Speech contest Saturday, March 11, at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Earning Division Is for Mount Vernon were: Anna Vavricek, original oratory “A World Without Women;” Ashlynn Carter-Shook in prose with “This is Why I’ll never be an adult;” Audrey Tucker in after dinner speaking with “Vampires Anonymous;” Claire Gaffney in storytelling with “You are Special” and spontaneus speaking; Cyrus Johnson in expository adress with “North vs. South;” Dallas Olberding in poetry wtih “Time for Love;” Isabella Hasley in solo improvisation; Kayleigh Kirton in solo iomprovisation and radio news announcing; Lillian Bishop in acting with “A Psychopath” and solo musical theater in “History of Wrong Guys;” Luke Stephens in radio news announcing; Lydia Benesh in acting with “How Many Children Had Lady Macbeth and solo musical theatre with “When he Sees Me;” Megan Teague in poetry with “Tulips;” Michael Briesemeister in prose with “Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and public address with “The Arrogance of Power;” Milo Ollinger in after dinner speaking with “Eulogy to my Speech Coach” and acting in “When Harry Met Sally;” Natalie Thuerauf in public address with “A Whispper of Aids” and spontaneous speaking; Penelope Vig in after dinner speaking with “A Guide to High School” and spontaneous speaking; Renee Vig in original oratory with “Roller Derby” and reviewing with “5SOS5;” Sierra Snyder in original oratory with “Flip the Switch;” Summer Bowie-Smith in reviewing with “The Midnight Club;” Tori Oelrich in poetry with “Trivialities;” Ty Panos in solo musical theatre with “Hard to be the Bard;” Allie Teague in acting with “Birthday Burrito;” Cait O’Connor in solo improvisation and poetry with “Boys, Liars, and Three Months;” Claire Thuerauf in poetry with “Four Seasons;” Grant Tucker in radio news announcing; Mae Krapfl in after dinner speaking with “Youngest Sibling Support Group” and reviewing with “Tiny Towns;” Norah Weber in solo musical theatre with “Not for the Life of Me” and poetry with “The Story of Love;” and Owen Francois in after dinner speaking with “The Creator.”
Earning Division II ratings were: Aiden Campbell in solo improvisation; Carter-Shook in expository address with “Workaholic;” Audrey Tucker in public address with “Women’s Rights are Human Rights;” Cyrus Johnson in radio news announcing; Dylan Winkler in literry program with “Love Unfulfilled;” Margaret Player in literary program with “Faith;” Megan Teague in storytelling with “Cinderella;” Jacob Cannon in prose with “Transcript of Interaction Between Astronaut and OnStar;” Kylie Pyatt in literary program with “Fear;” Kevin Zehms in spontaneous speaking and acting with “Ernestor the Magnificent;” Korah Jo Robinson in acting with “Angel Food” and literary program with “Liars;” Owen Francois in storytelling with “The Gruffalo;” Ellah Shook in prose with “Monster of Elendhaven” and original oratory with “Burning Sun’s and Glowing Planets;” and Grant Tucker in spontaneous speaking.