Mount Vernon boys fifth at Drake Cup race By Nathan Countryman Nathan.Countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email May 4, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Vernon and Lisbon competed at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29, and earned many school records and places.Mount Vernon’s 4x400 meter squad of Caden Stimmel, Zach Fall, Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker placed second with a time of 3:19.48, setting a new school record. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Kate Dougherty gets ready in the starting blocks of the girls 4x400 preliminary Friday evening. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Mount Vernon’s distance medley squad of Stimmel, Erickson, Meeker and Fall placed fourth with a time of 3:29.07, another school record.The Mount Vernon 4x200 squad of Meeker, Erickson, Colin Bentley and Stimmel placed 10th with a time of 1:30.04, another school record.In the open 400 meter, Zach Fall placed sixth with a time of 49.29 and Meeker placed 12th with a time of 49.62.In the 4x100 meter relay, the squad of Bentley, Tyler Panos, Jase Jaspers and Stimmel had a time of 45.61 and an 84th finish in preliminaries.The boys squad finished fifth overall in the Drake Relays cup race.MV girlsPaige Schurbon finished 24 in the high jump with a leap of 5 foot, 0 inches.Mount Vernon’s girls 800 sprint medley quartet of Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty and Cali Whitaker placed 11th with a time of 1:50.01.Cali Whitaker was 16th in the girls 100 meter dash preliminaries. The 4X400 quartet placed 14th in preliminaries. The 4x100 quartet placed 67th in preliminaries.Libby Dix placed sixth in discus throw with a throw of 132 feet, three inches.Lisbon boys Lisbon’s Baylor Speidel placed third in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 10.92. Luke Czarnecki placed ninth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, five inches.The Lisbon boys 4x100 meter squad of Ben Morningstar, Luke Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel placed 16th in the preliminaries with a time of 43.63.The shuttle hurdle relay squad placed eighth in preliminaries with a time of 61.46.Lisbon girlsAva Czarnecki placed 14th in the girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10.75 inches.The 4x100 quartet placed 48th in preliminaries with a time of 51.68.(Additional reporting contributed by Trent Bowman) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you