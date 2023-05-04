Mount Vernon and Lisbon competed at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29, and earned many school records and places.

Mount Vernon’s 4x400 meter squad of Caden Stimmel, Zach Fall, Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker placed second with a time of 3:19.48, setting a new school record.

MV girls track 5 Kate Dougherty
Mount Vernon’s Kate Dougherty gets ready in the starting blocks of the girls 4x400 preliminary Friday evening.

