The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation has announced two new charitable funds that will benefit Mount Vernon. The Mount Vernon Community Betterment Today Fund and the Mount Vernon Community Betterment Tomorrow Fund will make grants to nonprofit organizations serving the Mount Vernon community.

Community Betterment funds
Mayor Tom Wieseler, (left) and Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch (right) with Dr. Les Garner and Katrina Garner, the duo whose initial donations have begun an endowed and non-endowed community fund. The non-enddowed fund will be able to disburse funds to community non-profits, while the endowed fund will be invested to support for long-term growth and a permanent source of funding for the community needs.

Established through a lead gift from Les and Katrina Garner, these funds will provide a permanent and flexible source of funding to help the community meet changing needs and take advantage of new opportunities. The Mount Vernon Community Betterment Today Fund is non-endowed, meaning its entire balance can be granted to meet current community needs. The Mount Vernon Community Betterment Tomorrow Fund is endowed, meaning it is invested for long-term growth and will provide a permanent source of funding to help meet future needs.

