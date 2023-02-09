The Mount Vernon speech team earned 17 Division ratings at state large group contest Saturday, Feb. 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
All-State nominations were not announced by press deadline.
Earning Division I ratings at state were: ensemble actings “The Battle of Bull Run Always Makes Me Cry” with Cait O’Connor, Korah Jo Robinson and Emara Perrault, “Waiting for Waiting for Godot” with Milo Olinger, Audrey Tucker and Ty Panos, “Nancy Drew & the Mysterious Japanese Jukebox” with Aiden Campbell, Skye Rodman, Lillian Bishop, Dylan Winkler, Sierra Snyder and “This is a Bad Idea” with Luke Stephens, Anna Vavricek, Charlie Krob, Lydia Benesh and Tori Oelrich; group improvisations “Hufflepuffs!” with Cait O’Connor, Owen Francois, Michael Covington and Lewis Krob, “Women Warriors” with Natalie Thuerauf, Penelpe Vig, Claire Gaffney and Audrey Tucker; group mime “Dark Chocolate” with Dallas Olberding, Margaret Player, Laila Moellering and Tori Oelrich; musical theatres “Hairspray” with Norah Weber, Grace Hale, Edith Dawson, Emma Hoffman and Claire Jensen, “A Year with Frog and Toad” with Michael Briesemeister, Cyrus Johnson, Jacob Cannon, Renee Vig and Betsy Louwagie, “Wicked” with Finley McVay, Natalie Clark, Emily Patten, Lillian Bishop, Violet Olinger, Kylie Pyatt, Skye Rodman and Claire Gaffney, “Spring Awakening” with Dylan Winkler, Lawson Hasley, Elizabeth Barns, Ashlynn Carter Shook, Ava Dimmer and Mollie Snedden; radio broadcasting “Gossip Gators” with Lawson Hasley, Mollie Snedden and Betsy Louwagie; short films “In Search of Sasqwatch” with Dashiell Yamanishi, Adam Zehms, Megan Dye and Trystin Lashley; one act plays “Scrappy” with Ty Panos, Charlie Krob, Milo Olinger, Laila Moellering, Luke Stephens, Lydia Benesh and Michael Briesemeister, “Overtones” with Claire Thuerauf, Korah Jo Robinson, Carrie Bybee and Norah Weber; choral reading and “We Bleed Red, Too” with Vavricek, Kylie Pyatt, Finley McVay, Natalie Clark, Ava Dimmer, Remy Merrill, Dallas Olberding, Violet Olinger, Renee Vig, Sierra Snyder, Elizabeth Barns, Natalie Thuerauf, Penelope Vig, Margaret Player and Kayleigh Kirton.
Earning Division II ratings were: group improvisation “Nutty Squirrels” with Emily Patten, Uwen Boettcher and Adam Zehms; ensemble acting “Joni Mitchell’s Messengers” with Cash Luneckas and Michael Covington; readers theatres “The Dungeon Master” with Ranger Hanna, Emmett Jordan, Parker Sauser, Megan Teague, Jacob Cannon, Summer Bowie-Smith and Xavier Kirton and “If the Sound of Music Had Email” with Willa Turner, Ellah Shook, Owen Francois, Mae Krapfl, Edith Dawson and Eva Bishop; and choral reading “The Assassination of Hope” with Allie Teague, Grace Hale, Emara Perrault, Eva Bishop and Claire Thuerauf.
A showcase of Mount Vernon speech students will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Mount Vernon Middle School auditorium. The showcase’s free will admission will go to help pay volunteer coaches Trevor Baty and Zak Moran, both also alumni of the speech program.