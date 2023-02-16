Mount Vernon had nine All-State nominations this year, a new record for the school.

The All-State Large group speech festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Iowa State University in Ames.

Mount Vernon Speech showcase 10
Buy Now

All of the Mount Vernon All-State nominated speakers at the Mount Vernon Speech Showcase Saturday, Feb. 11.

Mount Vernon Speech Showcase 2023

1 of 10

Recommended for you